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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2024 Jeep Wrangler

13,120 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara **New Arrival**

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14030874

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
13,120KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJXEG2RW288107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.3" DISPLAY

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
Requires Subscription
Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-SEASON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" MACHINE PAINTED GREY (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM MCKINLEY LEATHER-FACED SEATS -inc: Hard Seat Back Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Alpine Premium Audio System Integrated Off-Road Camera SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.3" Display GPS Navigation
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Oil Cooler (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

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1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

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306-543-XXXX

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306-543-5410

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Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2024 Jeep Wrangler