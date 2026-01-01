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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2025 Chevrolet Trax

14,725 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Chevrolet Trax

LT

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13989579

2025 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
14,725KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LHE25SC177561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cypress Gray
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Blue accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
AXLE 3.50 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Audio system 11" diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto cap...
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.2L TURBO DOHC DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm 162 lb-ft of torque [219 N-m] @ 2500 rpm) (STD)
JET BLACK WITH BLUE ACCENTS CLOTH/EVOTEX SEAT TRIM
WHEELS 17" (43.2 CM) GREY-PAINTED MACHINED ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

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866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2025 Chevrolet Trax