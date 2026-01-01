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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2026 Buick Enclave

14,667 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Buick Enclave

Sport Touring AWD

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13989582

2026 Buick Enclave

Sport Touring AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
14,667KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAEVBKS4TJ124905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Sky Cool Grey and Ebony interior accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 14,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
SEATS FRONT BUCKETS (STD)
SPORT TOURING PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED (STD)
ENGINE 2.5L TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (328 hp [244 kW] @ 5500 rpm 326 lb-ft of torque [442 N-m] @ 3500 rpm) (STD)
TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
WHEELS 20" (50.8 CM) ALLOY WITH HIGH GLOSS BLACK AND MACHINE FINISH (STD)
INFOTAINMENT CENTRE CUSTOMIZABLE ULTRAWIDE 30" DIAGONAL SCREEN with Google built-in. Provides navigation capability connected apps personalized profiles for each driver's settings Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration for Wireless Apple ...
EBONY WITH SKY COOL GREY AND EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS PERFORATED LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2026 Buick Enclave