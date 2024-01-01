2010 Jeep Wrangler

Menu
Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
12V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Locking Glove Box
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Command Start
Fog Lamps
Running Boards
Removable Full-Framed Doors
Tow Hooks
Rear Privacy Glass
18 Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Navigation (Wi-Fi Required)
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM)
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp


Performance Features:

Command-Trac 4WD (4x4)
3.8L SMPI - 6 Cylinder Engine
202hp/ 237lb-ft Torque
4-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

64,724 KM

Details Description Features

Sport - 4x4 - LOW KMS - BLUETOOTH - COMMAND START - LOCAL VEHICLE

Sport - 4x4 - LOW KMS - BLUETOOTH - COMMAND START - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

64,724KM
Used
VIN 1J4AA2D16AL217353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Medium Slate Grey Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 217353
  • Mileage 64,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
12V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Locking Glove Box
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Command Start
Fog Lamps
Running Boards
Removable Full-Framed Doors
Tow Hooks
Rear Privacy Glass
18" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Navigation (Wi-Fi Required)
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM)
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp


Performance Features:

Command-Trac 4WD (4x4)
3.8L SMPI - 6 Cylinder Engine
202hp/ 237lb-ft Torque
4-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

