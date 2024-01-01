$23,865+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Jeep Wrangler
Sport - 4x4 - LOW KMS - BLUETOOTH - COMMAND START - LOCAL VEHICLE
2010 Jeep Wrangler
Sport - 4x4 - LOW KMS - BLUETOOTH - COMMAND START - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$23,865
+ taxes & licensing
64,724KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1J4AA2D16AL217353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Medium Slate Grey Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 217353
- Mileage 64,724 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
12V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Locking Glove Box
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Command Start
Fog Lamps
Running Boards
Removable Full-Framed Doors
Tow Hooks
Rear Privacy Glass
18" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Navigation (Wi-Fi Required)
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM)
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp
Performance Features:
Command-Trac 4WD (4x4)
3.8L SMPI - 6 Cylinder Engine
202hp/ 237lb-ft Torque
4-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
12V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Locking Glove Box
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Command Start
Fog Lamps
Running Boards
Removable Full-Framed Doors
Tow Hooks
Rear Privacy Glass
18" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Navigation (Wi-Fi Required)
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM)
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp
Performance Features:
Command-Trac 4WD (4x4)
3.8L SMPI - 6 Cylinder Engine
202hp/ 237lb-ft Torque
4-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2010 Jeep Wrangler Sport - 4x4 - LOW KMS - BLUETOOTH - COMMAND START - LOCAL VEHICLE 64,724 KM $23,865 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY - LOCAL VEHICLE 122,431 KM $19,213 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Venza LE - AWD - NAVIGATION - JBL AUDIO - LEATHER HEATED SEATS 269,913 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,865
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2010 Jeep Wrangler