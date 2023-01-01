Menu
Unlimited Rubicon 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122

2021 Jeep Wrangler

19,811 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Rubicon

2021 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Unlimited Rubicon 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote proximity keyless entry
Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Body Color Fender Flares
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW OFF-ROAD (STD)
Requires Subscription
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO 8P75PH PHEV (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO PHEV (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Heated Front Seats
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezels Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Auxiliary Switches
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29V -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo PHEV Transmission: 8-Speed Auto 8P75PH PHEV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2021 Jeep Wrangler