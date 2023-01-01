Menu
2011 Dodge Charger

87,073 KM

Details Description Features

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2011 Dodge Charger

2011 Dodge Charger

RT PLUS

2011 Dodge Charger

RT PLUS

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

87,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10523790
  Stock #: TP9052A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Large, 4dr Sdn RT Plus RWD, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Pwr sunroof
P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
5.7L HEMI VVT MDS V8 ENGINE (STD)
20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
GARMIN NAVIGATION & REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: UConnect Touch 8.4N w/AM/FM stereo & CD/DVD/MP3 player & Garmin navigation system ParkView rear back-up camera
29P CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 180-amp alternator driver & front passenger lower LED lamps front overhead LED lamps heated & cooled front console cupholder heated rear seats leather trimmed bu...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

