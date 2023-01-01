Menu
2020 Dodge Charger

82,825 KM

Details Description Features

$44,500

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

SXT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

82,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10274343
  • Stock #: TP9020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, SXT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
OCTANE RED PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" SATIN CARBON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Blind Spot Memory/Power/Heat Mirror Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Heated Front Seats Black-Edged Premium Floormats Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Illuminated Rear Cupholders Premium-Sti...
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER SPORT SEAT -inc: Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cupholder Ventilated Front Seats Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

