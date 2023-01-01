2021 Dodge Charger

$47,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 3 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10523796

10523796 Stock #: TP9057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 64,302 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD) Requires Subscription NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29H -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) BLACK NAPPA/ALCANTARA PERFORMANCE SEAT -inc: Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cupholder Ventilated Front Seats Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust ALPINE AUDIO GROUP W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Trunk Mounted Subwoofer 506 Watt Amplifier 9 Premium Alpine Speakers Surround Sound PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Blind Spot Memory/Power/Heat Mirror Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Heated Front Seats Black-Edged Premium Floormats Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Bi-Function HID Projector Head Lamps Il... BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise AWD Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler Black Dodge Grille Badge Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Black Badge AWD Rhombi Bla... WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE AWD

