$4,991+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape
XLT - 4WD - LOCAL VEHICLE - SYNC - SIRIUSXM
2012 Ford Escape
XLT - 4WD - LOCAL VEHICLE - SYNC - SIRIUSXM
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$4,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
333,012KM
VIN 1FMCU9DG7CKB35655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B35655
- Mileage 333,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
- SYNC Voice-Activated System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input Port
- Power Driver's Seat
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Fog Lamps
- Cargo Package
- Roof Rail w/ Crossbars
- SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
- 3.0L Duratec 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Ford-Escape-2012.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$4,991
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2012 Ford Escape