<div><b><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span></b><span><br>- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)<br>- SYNC Voice-Activated System<br>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>- Auxiliary Audio Input Port<br>- Power Drivers Seat<br>- Heated Sideview Mirrors<br>- Air Conditioning<br>- Cruise Control<br>- Fog Lamps<br>- Cargo Package<br>- Roof Rail w/ Crossbars<br>- SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad<br>- 3.0L Duratec 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Ford-Escape-2012.pdf target=_blank><span>https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Ford-Escape-2012.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.</span><span></span></div>

2012 Ford Escape

333,012 KM

$4,991

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape

XLT - 4WD - LOCAL VEHICLE - SYNC - SIRIUSXM

12091903

2012 Ford Escape

XLT - 4WD - LOCAL VEHICLE - SYNC - SIRIUSXM

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$4,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
333,012KM
VIN 1FMCU9DG7CKB35655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B35655
  • Mileage 333,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:

- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
- SYNC Voice-Activated System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input Port
- Power Driver's Seat
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Fog Lamps
- Cargo Package
- Roof Rail w/ Crossbars
- SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
- 3.0L Duratec 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Ford-Escape-2012.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

$4,991

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2012 Ford Escape