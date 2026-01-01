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<p><span>Low Kilometers! - Exceptional Fuel Economy - Excellent Condition</span><span><br></span><span><br>This <b>2012 Toyota Corolla CE</b> is a smart, efficient sedan that makes everyday driving easy, comfortable, and affordable. Finished in Black Sand Pearl with a clean Ash Fabric interior, it offers a timeless look that still feels practical and polished. Powered by a reliable 1.8L 4-cylinder engine with a 4-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance while helping keep fuel costs down with an impressive 8.1L/100km combined rating. Inside, heated front seats, Bluetooth capability, cruise control, and air conditioning with rear seat heater ducts create a comfortable cabin that is well suited for Saskatchewan driving. Convenience features like keyless entry, power windows with drivers-side auto down, power door locks, heated power mirrors, and an AUX input add everyday usability. With 148,387 kilometers, this Corolla has the proven durability and value that have made it a popular choice for drivers who want dependable transportation without unnecessary extras. Well cared for and easy to live with, this Corolla CE is a solid fit for anyone looking for a fuel-efficient sedan with the right features in all the right places.<br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- 8.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy<br>- Enhanced Convenience Package<br>- Heated Front Seats<br>- Bluetooth Capability<br>- AUX Input Jack<br>- 12V Accessory Power Outlet<br>- Keyless Entry<br>- Air Conditioning & Rear Seat Heater Ducts<br>- Cruise Control<br>- Heated Power Side Mirrors<br>- Power Windows w/ Drivers-Side Auto Down<br>- Power Door Locks<br>- Outside Temperature Display<br>- Body-Colour Door Handles<br>- 4-Speed Automatic Transmission<br>- 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Black Sand Pearl<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Ash Fabric<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2012_corolla.pdf target=_blank><span>https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2012_corolla.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.</span><br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2012 Toyota Corolla

148,387 KM

Details Description Features

$12,472

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Corolla

CE - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - AUTOMATIC

Watch This Vehicle
14200160

2012 Toyota Corolla

CE - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - AUTOMATIC

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 14200160
  2. 14200160
  3. 14200160
  4. 14200160
  5. 14200160
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  7. 14200160
Contact Seller

$12,472

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
148,387KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE5CC797770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 797770
  • Mileage 148,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers! - Exceptional Fuel Economy - Excellent Condition

This 2012 Toyota Corolla CE is a smart, efficient sedan that makes everyday driving easy, comfortable, and affordable. Finished in Black Sand Pearl with a clean Ash Fabric interior, it offers a timeless look that still feels practical and polished. Powered by a reliable 1.8L 4-cylinder engine with a 4-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance while helping keep fuel costs down with an impressive 8.1L/100km combined rating. Inside, heated front seats, Bluetooth capability, cruise control, and air conditioning with rear seat heater ducts create a comfortable cabin that is well suited for Saskatchewan driving. Convenience features like keyless entry, power windows with drivers-side auto down, power door locks, heated power mirrors, and an AUX input add everyday usability. With 148,387 kilometers, this Corolla has the proven durability and value that have made it a popular choice for drivers who want dependable transportation without unnecessary extras. Well cared for and easy to live with, this Corolla CE is a solid fit for anyone looking for a fuel-efficient sedan with the right features in all the right places.

Key Features:

- 8.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Enhanced Convenience Package
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth Capability
- AUX Input Jack
- 12V Accessory Power Outlet
- Keyless Entry
- Air Conditioning & Rear Seat Heater Ducts
- Cruise Control
- Heated Power Side Mirrors
- Power Windows w/ Driver's-Side Auto Down
- Power Door Locks
- Outside Temperature Display
- Body-Colour Door Handles
- 4-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colour: Ash Fabric

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2012_corolla.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-8800

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$12,472

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2012 Toyota Corolla