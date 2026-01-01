$12,472+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla
CE - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - AUTOMATIC
2012 Toyota Corolla
CE - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - AUTOMATIC
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$12,472
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 797770
- Mileage 148,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! - Exceptional Fuel Economy - Excellent Condition
This 2012 Toyota Corolla CE is a smart, efficient sedan that makes everyday driving easy, comfortable, and affordable. Finished in Black Sand Pearl with a clean Ash Fabric interior, it offers a timeless look that still feels practical and polished. Powered by a reliable 1.8L 4-cylinder engine with a 4-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance while helping keep fuel costs down with an impressive 8.1L/100km combined rating. Inside, heated front seats, Bluetooth capability, cruise control, and air conditioning with rear seat heater ducts create a comfortable cabin that is well suited for Saskatchewan driving. Convenience features like keyless entry, power windows with drivers-side auto down, power door locks, heated power mirrors, and an AUX input add everyday usability. With 148,387 kilometers, this Corolla has the proven durability and value that have made it a popular choice for drivers who want dependable transportation without unnecessary extras. Well cared for and easy to live with, this Corolla CE is a solid fit for anyone looking for a fuel-efficient sedan with the right features in all the right places.
Key Features:
- 8.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Enhanced Convenience Package
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth Capability
- AUX Input Jack
- 12V Accessory Power Outlet
- Keyless Entry
- Air Conditioning & Rear Seat Heater Ducts
- Cruise Control
- Heated Power Side Mirrors
- Power Windows w/ Driver's-Side Auto Down
- Power Door Locks
- Outside Temperature Display
- Body-Colour Door Handles
- 4-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colour: Ash Fabric
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2012_corolla.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Additional Features
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306-373-8800 EXT.1