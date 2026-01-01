$9,445+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Impala
LTZ - LOW KMS - SUNROOF - LEATHER - BOSE AUDIO
2013 Chevrolet Impala
LTZ - LOW KMS - SUNROOF - LEATHER - BOSE AUDIO
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$9,445
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 103102
- Mileage 159,578 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ brings together full-size comfort, confident performance, and a premium feel that still stands out today, making it a smart choice for drivers who want a roomy sedan with real presence. Finished in black with an Ebony leather interior, it offers a refined look inside and out, while heated leather seats, remote start, and dual-zone climate control help keep every drive comfortable in any season. The power moonroof opens up the cabin, and the Bose premium sound system with SiriusXM adds an upscale touch to your daily commute or weekend drive. Under the hood, the 3.6L 6-cylinder engine delivers smooth, capable power, while the sport suspension and 18-inch machined-face aluminum wheels give it a more confident road feel. Practical touches like power-adjustable front seats, a rear flip-and-fold-flat seat, Bluetooth and cruise controls, and a deluxe driver information centre make this Impala easy to live with. Style details such as the gloss black grille, chrome door handles, rear spoiler, fog lamps, and heated power mirrors add to its polished appearance. With 159,578 kilometers, this Impala LTZ remains a well-equipped and appealing sedan thats ready for its next owner at Saskatoon Auto Connection.
Key Features:
- Heated Leather Seats
- Remote Start
- Power Moonroof
- 8-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Rear Flip-and-Fold-Flat Seat
- Deluxe Driver Information Centre w/ Temperature & Compass Display
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ OnStar Controls
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Bluetooth & Cruise Controls
- Heated Power Exterior Mirrors
- Tinted Solar-Ray Glass
- Programmable Security Theft Alarm
- Fog Lamps
- Gloss Black Grille
- Chrome Door Handles
- Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
- Rear Deck-Lid Spoiler
- 18-Inch Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels
- Sport Suspension
- 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Black
Interior Colour: Ebony Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2013_impala.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
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306-373-8800 EXT.1