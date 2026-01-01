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<p><font color=#000000><span>Low Kilometers! - SK Vehicle - Fully-Loaded Luxury Sedan!</span><span><br></span></font><span><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br></span><span>- 5.7L HEMI 8-Cylinder Engine</span><span><br>- Harman Kardon Audio Group<br>- Light Group<br>- Cooled & Heated Front Seats<br>- Heated Rear Seats<br>- Heated Luxury Steering Wheel<br>- Remote Start<br>- Navigation<br>- Dual-Pane Panoramic Moonroof<br>- 18-Speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer (900W)<br>- Heated/Cooled Front Console Cupholder<br>- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera<br>- Adaptive Auto High Beams<br>- Keyless Enter n Go w/ Remote Proximity Entry<br>- Power Trunklid Release<br>- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display<br>- Uconnect Hands-Free Communication w/ Bluetooth<br>- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- Memory Settings for Drivers Seat, Radio, Pedals & Mirrors<br></span><span>- Ambient LED Interior Lighting</span><br><span>- Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column<br>- Universal Garage Door Opener<br>- Bi-Xenon HID Auto-Levelling Headlamps<br>- Front & Rear Fog Lamps<br>- Platinum Chrome Mesh Grille<br>- Platinum Chrome Exterior Mirrors & Door Handles<br>- Sport Mode<br>- 4-Wheel Independent Touring Suspension<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Gloss Black<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Light/Dark Frost Premium Nappa Leather<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2013-Chrysler-300-Cdn.pdf target=_blank><span>https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2013-Chrysler-300-Cdn.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2013 Chrysler 300

109,717 KM

Details Description Features

$16,609

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chrysler 300

C Luxury - LOW KMS - COOLED SEATS - HARMAN KARDON - PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14293004

2013 Chrysler 300

C Luxury - LOW KMS - COOLED SEATS - HARMAN KARDON - PANO ROOF

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

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Contact Seller

$16,609

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,717KM
VIN 2C3CCAPT7DH572845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 572845
  • Mileage 109,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers! - SK Vehicle - Fully-Loaded Luxury Sedan!

Key Features:

- 5.7L HEMI 8-Cylinder Engine
- Harman Kardon Audio Group
- Light Group
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Luxury Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Navigation
- Dual-Pane Panoramic Moonroof
- 18-Speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer (900W)
- Heated/Cooled Front Console Cupholder
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Adaptive Auto High Beams
- Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Remote Proximity Entry
- Power Trunklid Release
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Uconnect Hands-Free Communication w/ Bluetooth
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Memory Settings for Driver's Seat, Radio, Pedals & Mirrors
- Ambient LED Interior Lighting
- Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Bi-Xenon HID Auto-Levelling Headlamps
- Front & Rear Fog Lamps
- Platinum Chrome Mesh Grille
- Platinum Chrome Exterior Mirrors & Door Handles
- Sport Mode
- 4-Wheel Independent Touring Suspension

Exterior Colour: Gloss Black
Interior Colour: Light/Dark Frost Premium Nappa Leather

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2013-Chrysler-300-Cdn.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$16,609

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Chrysler 300