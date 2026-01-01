$17,404+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
Regular Cab - 4x4 - 8FT BOX - 5.3L V8
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
Regular Cab - 4x4 - 8FT BOX - 5.3L V8
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$17,404
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 131344
- Mileage 169,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Regular Cab w/ 8ft. Box - Lower KMs - 5.3L V8
This 2014 GMC Sierra Regular Cab is a hard-working pickup built to handle the demands of the job site while still delivering everyday dependability. Powered by a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 and paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it brings the strength and confidence you want, while 4x4 capability helps you stay in control when the road or weather turns rough. The 8-foot long box adds excellent hauling versatility, making it a smart choice for anyone who needs serious cargo space and extra utility. Features like the heavy-duty auto locking rear differential, StabiliTrak stability control, recovery hooks, and underbody shield add to its rugged, work-ready personality. Inside, the Jet Black/Dark Ash cloth cabin offers a practical layout with air conditioning, cruise control, power locks, and a 40/20/40 split bench with a centre fold-down armrest for added comfort and convenience. You also get useful modern touches like a 4.2-inch colour display with AM/FM radio, USB and AUX input jacks, and a lockable tailgate for extra peace of mind. Finished in Summit White with 169,667 kilometers, this Sierra is a solid, capable truck that is ready to get to work for its next owner at Saskatoon Auto Connection.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- 5.3L EcoTec3 8-Cylinder Engine
- 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
- Heavy-Duty Auto Locking Rear Differential
- StabiliTrak Stability Control System
- Underbody Shield
- Engine Block Heater
- Recovery Hooks
- Lockable Tailgate
- 40/20/40 Split Bench w/ Centre Fold-Down Armrest
- 4.2-Inch Diagonal Colour Display w/ AM/FM Radio
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Power Locks
- Halogen Projector-Beam Headlamps
- Daytime Running Lamps
- Tinted Solar-Ray Glass
Exterior Colour: Summit White
Interior Colour: Jet Black/Dark Ash Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2014_sierra.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1