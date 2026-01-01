$64,860+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT - DURAMAX - ACCIDENT FREE - MIDNIGHT EDITION
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT - DURAMAX - ACCIDENT FREE - MIDNIGHT EDITION
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$64,860
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 123690
- Mileage 130,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
Crew Cab w/ 6.6ft Box - Accident Free! - 6.6L Duramax
This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is a hard-working heavy-duty truck that brings serious capability, bold styling, and everyday comfort together in one well-rounded package. Powered by the legendary 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8, it delivers an impressive 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque, giving you the strength needed for demanding jobs and confident towing. With 4x4, the Trailering Package, integrated trailer brake controller, and a towing capacity of up to 13,500 lbs, this Silverado is ready to handle worksite duties, weekend hauling, and everything in between. Inside, the Jet Black leather cabin adds a premium feel, highlighted by heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 10-way power drivers seat for lasting comfort on long drives. The touchscreen Chevrolet MyLink system, HD Radio, SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and rear vision camera help keep you connected, informed, and in control. Practical features like remote start, power-adjustable pedals, black heated power-adjustable camper mirrors, and a rear-sliding window with defogger make daily use even easier. This Z71-equipped truck stands out with a black grille, black bumpers, tubular assist steps, 18-inch black aluminum wheels, and a spray-on bedliner that adds both rugged style and useful durability. It also includes hill descent control, underbody shielding, fog lamps, and a universal home remote, showing the thoughtful details that make it as capable as it is convenient. With 130,418 kilometers, an accident-free history, and Saskatchewan-local ownership, this Silverado 2500HD LT is a strong, well-kept diesel truck that is built to impress and ready for its next owner.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Midnight Edition
- LT Plus Package
- LT Convenience Package
- Z71 Off-Road Package
- Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package
- 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel 8-Cylinder Engine
- 445HP & 910 lb-ft. Torque
- Heated Leather Seats
- Remote Start
- Front & Rear Park Assist
- Rear Vision Camera
- Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/ 8-Inch Touchscreen & HD Radio
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- OnStar 4G LTE & Built-In Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- 10-Way Power Driver's Seat
- Power-Adjustable Pedals
- Universal Home Remote
- Rear-Sliding Window w/ Defogger
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- 110V Power Outlet
- Black Heated Power-Adjustable Camper Mirrors
- Fog Lamps
- Spray-On Bedliner
- Brushed-Metal Z71 Doorsill Plate
- Unique Z71 Gauge Cluster
- Black Grille w/ Chrome Bars
- Black Front & Rear Bumpers
- Black Tubular Assist Steps
- Front & Rear Black Bowtie Emblems
- 18-Inch Black Aluminum Wheels
- Hill Descent Control
- Underbody Shield
- Digital Steering Assist
- Trailering Package
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- 13,500lb. Towing Capacity
- 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Exterior Colour: Black
Interior Colour: Jet Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Chevrolet-Silverado-HD-2018-USA.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1