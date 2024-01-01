$21,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
131,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Latitude, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.52 AXLE RATIO
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: 1 speed PTU (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Pentastar 50 State Emissions 3 Additional Gallons Of Gas Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Stop-Start Multiple VSM System 3.25 Axle Ratio
SAFETYTEC -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Power Multi-Function Fold Away Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Cargo Net Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power...
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 For Details Go To DriveUconnect.com Remote USB Port Uconnect Access (subscription required) 8....
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2015 Jeep Cherokee