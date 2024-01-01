$35,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
114,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Dark Sienna Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Summit, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Suspension
Air Suspension
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Skid Plate Group
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
Cross-Traffic Alert
GVWR: 6 800 LBS
BLACK/DARK SIENNA BROWN LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN CARBON
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
DARK SIENNA BROWN/BLACK INTERIOR COLOR
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28R -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK)
PLATINUM SERIES GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon Gloss Black Grille-Platinum Chrome Body Color Sills w/Platinum Platinum Strip Tail Lamp Body Color Exterior Mirrors Body Color/Platinum Front Fascia Platinum Badge Body Color/Platinum ...
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle Electronic Limited Slip Differential Rear Axle Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes Quadra-Drive II 4WD System GVWR: 6 800 lbs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee