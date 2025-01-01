$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Tucson
1.6T Limited - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - CARPLAY
2017 Hyundai Tucson
1.6T Limited - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - CARPLAY
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,634KM
VIN KM8J3CA23HU264245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 264245
- Mileage 133,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Low Kilometers - Regularly Maintained
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 9.3L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Navigation System
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Lane Change Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- 8-Speaker Infinity Premium Sound System
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Smart Power Liftgate
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 1.6L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.hyundaicanada.com/-/media/hyundai/showroom/2017/tucson/brochure/english/3013_tucson_2017_web_brochure_en3.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2017 Hyundai Tucson