2017 Nissan Murano
- Rmt Start, B/U Cam, Sunroof, Htd Seats/Steering
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$32,800
- Listing ID: 9551236
- Stock #: 99874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,578 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 64,578 Miles! This Nissan Murano boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Options:*Remote Engine Start, Power Mirror(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Bench Seat, Power Liftgate, Multi-Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Seat Memory, Smart Device Integration, Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Privacy Glass, Temporary Spare Tire, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Player, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, ABS, Passenger Vanity Mirror, A/C, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Stability Control, Front Side Air Bag, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Sun/Moonroof, Floor Mats, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Spoiler, CD Player, Navigation System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Defrost, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Tire Pressure Monitor, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Nissan Murano come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!
