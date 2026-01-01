$27,285+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
LE - AWD - SK SUV - RADAR CRUISE - SAFETY SENSE TECH
2017 Toyota Highlander
LE - AWD - SK SUV - RADAR CRUISE - SAFETY SENSE TECH
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,285
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 420987
- Mileage 152,748 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
SK Vehicle - Toyota Safety Sense - Excellent Condition!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8-Passenger Seating
- 60/40 Split Flat-Folding 2nd & 3rd-Row Seats
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Backup Camera
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Automatic High Beams
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
- Heated Power Side Mirrors
- 18-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels
- 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
Interior Colour: Black Fabric
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://dd4d4gd7c3jwg.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/20014947/highlander.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1