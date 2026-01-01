2017 Toyota Highlander

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<p><span><font color=#000000><span>Financing & Warranty Available!</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br></span><span>SK Vehicle - Toyota Safety Sense - Excellent Condition!</span><span><br></span><span><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- 8-Passenger Seating<br>- 60/40 Split Flat-Folding 2nd & 3rd-Row Seats<br>- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>- Backup Camera<br>- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist<br>- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection<br>- Automatic High Beams<br>- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br>- USB & AUX Input Jacks<br>- Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column<br>- Heated Power Side Mirrors<br>- 18-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels<br>- 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Pre-Dawn Grey Mica<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Black Fabric<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://dd4d4gd7c3jwg.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/20014947/highlander.pdf target=_blank><span>https://dd4d4gd7c3jwg.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/20014947/highlander.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2017 Toyota Highlander

152,748 KM

Details Description Features

$27,285

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Highlander

LE - AWD - SK SUV - RADAR CRUISE - SAFETY SENSE TECH

Watch This Vehicle
14400286

2017 Toyota Highlander

LE - AWD - SK SUV - RADAR CRUISE - SAFETY SENSE TECH

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

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Contact Seller

$27,285

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
152,748KM
VIN 5TDBZRFH1HS420987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 420987
  • Mileage 152,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing & Warranty Available!

SK Vehicle - Toyota Safety Sense - Excellent Condition!

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8-Passenger Seating
- 60/40 Split Flat-Folding 2nd & 3rd-Row Seats
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Backup Camera
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Automatic High Beams
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
- Heated Power Side Mirrors
- 18-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels
- 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
Interior Colour: Black Fabric

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://dd4d4gd7c3jwg.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/20014947/highlander.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$27,285

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Toyota Highlander