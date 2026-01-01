$22,866+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Hybrid Titanium - AWD - PREMIUM PKG - HUD - WIRELESS CHARGING - SK SUV
2020 Ford Escape
Hybrid Titanium - AWD - PREMIUM PKG - HUD - WIRELESS CHARGING - SK SUV
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$22,866
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B35113
- Mileage 121,115 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
SK Vehicle - Exceptional Fuel Economy! - Fully-Loaded SUV
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 5.9L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Titanium Premium Package
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Head-Up Display (HUD)
- Wireless Charging
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Panoramic Vista Roof
- 12.3-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster
- 10-Speaker B&O Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Active Park Assist 2.0 w/ Forward & Reverse Sensing Systems|
- Rear View Camera
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System w/ Driver Alert
- Lane Centering
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
- Pedestrian Detection
- Forward Collision Warning & Dynamic Brake Support
- Post-Collision Braking
- Auto High Beams
- Power Hands-Free Liftgate
- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE Modem w/ Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- HD Radio
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- LED Reflector Headlamps w/ LED Signature Lighting
- LED Fog Lamps
- 19-Inch Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels w/ Dark Tarnish-Painted Pockets
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Hybrid Engine
Exterior Colour: Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colour: Ebony Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://pictures.dealer.com/kellehermotorfordfd/a867e0080a0e09a772ab9b79bd452205.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1