2020 Ford Escape

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<p><span><font color=#000000><span>Financing & Warranty Available!</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br></span><span><b>SK Vehicle - Exceptional Fuel Economy! - Fully-Loaded SUV</b><br></span><span><br></span><span><b>Key Features:</b><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- 5.9L/100km Combined Fuel Economy<br></span><span>- Titanium Premium Package<br>- Heated Leather Seats<br>- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>- Remote Start<br>- Head-Up Display (HUD)<br>- Wireless Charging<br>- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go<br>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability<br>- Voice-Activated Navigation<br>- Panoramic Vista Roof<br>- 12.3-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster<br>- 10-Speaker B&O Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer<br>- Active Park Assist 2.0 w/ Forward & Reverse Sensing Systems|<br>- Rear View Camera<br>- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert<br>- Lane-Keeping System w/ Driver Alert<br>- Lane Centering<br>- Evasive Steering Assist<br>- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking<br>- Pedestrian Detection<br>- Forward Collision Warning & Dynamic Brake Support<br>- Post-Collision Braking<br>- Auto High Beams<br>- Power Hands-Free Liftgate<br>- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start<br>- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- FordPass Connect 4G LTE Modem w/ Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability<br>- HD Radio<br>- Drivers Seat Memory Settings<br>- Universal Garage Door Opener<br>- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>- Ambient Interior Lighting<br>- LED Reflector Headlamps w/ LED Signature Lighting<br>- LED Fog Lamps<br>- 19-Inch Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels w/ Dark Tarnish-Painted Pockets<br>- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Hybrid Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Ingot Silver Metallic<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Ebony Black Leather<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://pictures.dealer.com/kellehermotorfordfd/a867e0080a0e09a772ab9b79bd452205.pdf target=_blank><span>https://pictures.dealer.com/kellehermotorfordfd/a867e0080a0e09a772ab9b79bd452205.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2020 Ford Escape

121,115 KM

Details Description Features

$22,866

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Escape

Hybrid Titanium - AWD - PREMIUM PKG - HUD - WIRELESS CHARGING - SK SUV

Watch This Vehicle
14391169

2020 Ford Escape

Hybrid Titanium - AWD - PREMIUM PKG - HUD - WIRELESS CHARGING - SK SUV

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 14391169
  2. 14391169
  3. 14391169
  4. 14391169
  5. 14391169
  6. 14391169
Contact Seller

$22,866

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
121,115KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ7LUB35113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B35113
  • Mileage 121,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing & Warranty Available!

SK Vehicle - Exceptional Fuel Economy! - Fully-Loaded SUV

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 5.9L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Titanium Premium Package
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Head-Up Display (HUD)
- Wireless Charging
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Panoramic Vista Roof
- 12.3-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster
- 10-Speaker B&O Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Active Park Assist 2.0 w/ Forward & Reverse Sensing Systems|
- Rear View Camera
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System w/ Driver Alert
- Lane Centering
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
- Pedestrian Detection
- Forward Collision Warning & Dynamic Brake Support
- Post-Collision Braking
- Auto High Beams
- Power Hands-Free Liftgate
- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE Modem w/ Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- HD Radio
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- LED Reflector Headlamps w/ LED Signature Lighting
- LED Fog Lamps
- 19-Inch Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels w/ Dark Tarnish-Painted Pockets
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Hybrid Engine

Exterior Colour: Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colour: Ebony Black Leather

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://pictures.dealer.com/kellehermotorfordfd/a867e0080a0e09a772ab9b79bd452205.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$22,866

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2020 Ford Escape