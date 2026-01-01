Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span><span>Perfect for the Tradesman! - Very</span><span> Low Kilometers!<br></span></span><br><span><span>Key Features:<br></span></span><br><span>- Air Conditioning</span><br><span>- Power Locks</span><br><span>- Power Windows</span><br><span>- Auxiliary Audio Input</span><br><span>- Traction & Stability Control</span><br><span>- 4.3L 6-Cylinder Engine</span><br><br><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Express

62,909 KM

Details Description

$32,470

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo | ONLY 63,000 KM

Watch This Vehicle
14333444

2018 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo | ONLY 63,000 KM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 14333444
  2. 14333444
  3. 14333444
  4. 14333444
Contact Seller

$32,470

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
62,909KM
VIN 1GCWGAFP4J1334673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 334673
  • Mileage 62,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Perfect for the Tradesman! - Very Low Kilometers!

Key Features:

- Air Conditioning
- Power Locks
- Power Windows
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Traction & Stability Control
- 4.3L 6-Cylinder Engine

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2018 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo | ONLY 63,000 KM for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo | ONLY 63,000 KM 62,909 KM $32,470 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler 300 C Luxury - LOW KMS - COOLED SEATS - HARMAN KARDON - PANO ROOF for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Chrysler 300 C Luxury - LOW KMS - COOLED SEATS - HARMAN KARDON - PANO ROOF 109,717 KM $16,609 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE - ACCIDENT FREE - CARPLAY - HEATED SEATS - RADAR CRUISE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Toyota Corolla LE - ACCIDENT FREE - CARPLAY - HEATED SEATS - RADAR CRUISE 56,968 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,470

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2018 Chevrolet Express