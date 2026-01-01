$27,385+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ 4x4 | CREW CAB | HEATED & COOLED SEATS
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ 4x4 | CREW CAB | HEATED & COOLED SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,385
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
225,705KM
VIN 3GCUKSEJ1JG142119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 142119
- Mileage 225,705 KM
Vehicle Description
MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON!
Financing & Warranty Available!
6.2L V8
Leather Interior
Heated & Cooled Seats
Moonroof
Crew Cab
4x4
Call 306-373-8800 to view
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$27,385
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500