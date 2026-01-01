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<p>MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON!<br><br>Financing & Warranty Available!<br><br>6.2L V8<br>Leather Interior<br>Heated & Cooled Seats<br>Moonroof<br>Crew Cab<br>4x4<br><br>Call 306-373-8800 to view<br><br></p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

225,705 KM

Details Description

$27,385

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4x4 | CREW CAB | HEATED & COOLED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14513619

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4x4 | CREW CAB | HEATED & COOLED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 14513619
  2. 14513619
  3. 14513619
  4. 14513619
  5. 14513619
Contact Seller

$27,385

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
225,705KM
VIN 3GCUKSEJ1JG142119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 142119
  • Mileage 225,705 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON!

Financing & Warranty Available!

6.2L V8
Leather Interior
Heated & Cooled Seats
Moonroof
Crew Cab
4x4

Call 306-373-8800 to view

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$27,385

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500