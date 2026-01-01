$23,375+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD | HEATED SEATS
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD | HEATED SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$23,375
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
125,000KM
VIN 5N1AT3BB4MC727685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 727685
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON!
Financing & Warranty Available!
All Wheel Drive
2.5L 4-Cylinder
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Camera
Push Button Start
Bluetooth
Keyless Entry
Dual Zone Climate Control
Call 306-373-8800 to view
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$23,375
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2021 Nissan Rogue