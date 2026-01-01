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<p>MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON!<br><br>Financing & Warranty Available!<br><br>All Wheel Drive<br>2.5L 4-Cylinder<br>Heated Seats<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Reverse Camera<br>Push Button Start<br>Bluetooth<br>Keyless Entry<br>Dual Zone Climate Control<br><br>Call 306-373-8800 to view</p>

2021 Nissan Rogue

125,000 KM

Details Description

$23,375

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14513616

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | HEATED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

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Contact Seller

$23,375

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,000KM
VIN 5N1AT3BB4MC727685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 727685
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON!

Financing & Warranty Available!

All Wheel Drive
2.5L 4-Cylinder
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Camera
Push Button Start
Bluetooth
Keyless Entry
Dual Zone Climate Control

Call 306-373-8800 to view

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$23,375

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2021 Nissan Rogue