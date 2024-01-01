Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

94,449 KM

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,449KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG8JC510825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
GVWR: 6 500 LBS (STD)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto Dim Exterior Passenger Mirror
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" TECH GRAY ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
Requires Subscription
JEEP ADVANCED ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus Lane Departure Warning Plus
LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Automatic Headlamp Leveling System ...
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee