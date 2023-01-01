$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT JUST ARRIVED!! MINT CONDITION!!
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
121,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9542986
- VIN: 2C3CDXBG4KH510052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 121,355 KM
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
