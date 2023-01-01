Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

121,355 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

SXT JUST ARRIVED!! MINT CONDITION!!

SXT JUST ARRIVED!! MINT CONDITION!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9542986
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG4KH510052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,355 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

