2019 Ford Escape

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<p><span><font color=#000000><span>Financing & Warranty Available!</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br></span><span>Accident Free! - Regularly Maintained - Exceptional Condition!</span><br><span><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br></span><span>- Intelligent 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)<br>- Sun & Style Package<br>- Heated Seats<br>- Remote Start<br>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability<br>- Panoramic Vista Roof<br>- Reverse Sensing System<br>- Rear View Camera<br>- Power Liftgate<br>- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start<br>- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- SYNC 3 w/ 8-Inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen<br>- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability<br>- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob<br>- 10-Way Power Drivers Seat<br>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>- Heated Power Sideview Mirrors<br>- SecuriCode Invisible Keypad<br>- LED Signature Lighting<br>- Fog Lamps<br>- Black Roof-Rack Side Rails<br>- 18-Inch Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels<br>- 1.5L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Agate Black Metallic<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Charoal Black ActiveX<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://imgcdn.zigwheels.us/brochures/1/8/ford-escape-264075.pdf target=_blank><span>https://imgcdn.zigwheels.us/brochures/1/8/ford-escape-264075.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p><p></p>

2019 Ford Escape

145,811 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

SEL - 4WD - ACCIDENT FREE - SUN & STYLE PKG - CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
14391172

2019 Ford Escape

SEL - 4WD - ACCIDENT FREE - SUN & STYLE PKG - CARPLAY

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

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Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,811KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD8KUB39216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B39216
  • Mileage 145,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing & Warranty Available!

Accident Free! - Regularly Maintained - Exceptional Condition!

Key Features:

- Intelligent 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
- Sun & Style Package
- Heated Seats
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability
- Panoramic Vista Roof
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rear View Camera
- Power Liftgate
- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- SYNC 3 w/ 8-Inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
- 10-Way Power Driver's Seat
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Heated Power Sideview Mirrors
- SecuriCode Invisible Keypad
- LED Signature Lighting
- Fog Lamps
- Black Roof-Rack Side Rails
- 18-Inch Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
- 1.5L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Agate Black Metallic
Interior Colour: Charoal Black ActiveX

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://imgcdn.zigwheels.us/brochures/1/8/ford-escape-264075.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$16,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Ford Escape