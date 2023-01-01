Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee - Small SUV 4WD, Latitude 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2019 Jeep Cherokee

96,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

96,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Latitude 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BJ -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 Zero Evap M-Air w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls All-Season Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-XXXX

1-888-317-2537

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2019 Jeep Cherokee