2019 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
96,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,500 KM
Small SUV 4WD, Latitude 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BJ -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 Zero Evap M-Air w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls All-Season Floor Mats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
