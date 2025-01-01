$29,427+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE Luxury - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
2019 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE Luxury - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$29,427
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,834KM
VIN SALCR2FX5KH778858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 778858
- Mileage 60,834 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers - Accident Free - Regularly Maintained
Exterior Colour: Fuji White
Interior Colour: Ebony Perforated Windsor Leather
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Driver Assist Plus Package!
- Cold Climate Package!
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Queue Assist
- Navigation Pro
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Aid
- Rearview Camera
- Lane Keep Assist & Driver Condition Monitor
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Emergency Braking
- 17-Speaker Meridian Surround Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Headlight Washers
- Heated Windshield w/ Rain-Sensing Wipers
- Black Contrast Roof
- 19-Inch 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 521' Wheels
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/landrover/Discovery%20Sport/Land%20Rover_US%20Discovery%20Sport_2019.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
2019 Land Rover Discovery