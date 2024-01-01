$25,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - ACCIDENT FREE
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
75,424KM
Used
VIN JTNK4RBE7K3058369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 058369
- Mileage 75,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Push Button Start
Smart Key System
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters (A/T)
8" Touch Panel Display
Entune 3.0 Audio Plus & App Suite Connect
Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
4.2" TFT Colour Multi-Information Display
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Power Lumbar
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Exterior Features:
Heated Windshield Wipers
Bi-Beam LED Headlamps
LED Rear Combination Lamps
16" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Backup Camera
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Lane Tracing Assist
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Automatic High Beams
Performance Features:
Front Wheel Drive
2.0L Dynamic Force - 4 Cylinder Engine
168hp/ 151lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2019 Toyota Corolla