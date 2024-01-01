2018 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Front Heated Sport Seats
7 Touch Panel Display
6-Speaker AM/FM Audio System
HD Radio
Android Auto Compatibility
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Connectivity & Wireless Audio Streaming
Voice Recognition
Auxiliary & USB Ports
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control
All-Weather Floor Mats


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlamp System
Automatic High Beams (AHB)
LED Daytime Running Lights
Colour-Keyed Heated Power-Foldable Mirrors
Colour-Keyed Rear Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Intermittent Rear Window Wiper/Washer


Drivers Assistance:

Backup Camera
Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Lane Departure Alert (LDA)
Cruise Control
Smart Stop Technology (SST)
Brake Assist (BA)
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
Traction Control (TRAC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

1.8L DOHC - 4 Cylinder Engine w/ Valvematic Technology
137hp/ 126lb-ft Torque
CVTi-S Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2018 Toyota Corolla

87,157 KM

Details Description

$23,871

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla

iM - HATCHBACK - HEATED SEATS - ANDROID AUTO

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM - HATCHBACK - HEATED SEATS - ANDROID AUTO

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$23,871

+ taxes & licensing

87,157KM
Used
VIN JTNKARJE3JJ571297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 571297
  • Mileage 87,157 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Heated Sport Seats
7" Touch Panel Display
6-Speaker AM/FM Audio System
HD Radio
Android Auto Compatibility
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Connectivity & Wireless Audio Streaming
Voice Recognition
Auxiliary & USB Ports
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control
All-Weather Floor Mats


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlamp System
Automatic High Beams (AHB)
LED Daytime Running Lights
Colour-Keyed Heated Power-Foldable Mirrors
Colour-Keyed Rear Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Intermittent Rear Window Wiper/Washer


Drivers Assistance:

Backup Camera
Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Lane Departure Alert (LDA)
Cruise Control
Smart Stop Technology (SST)
Brake Assist (BA)
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
Traction Control (TRAC)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

1.8L DOHC - 4 Cylinder Engine w/ Valvematic Technology
137hp/ 126lb-ft Torque
CVTi-S Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

$23,871

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2018 Toyota Corolla