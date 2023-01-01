Menu
Minivans 2WD, SXT Wagon, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

57,959 KM

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

57,959KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 57,959 KM

Minivans 2WD, SXT Wagon, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Rear Defrost

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
INDIGO BLUE CLEARCOAT
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
Requires Subscription
BLACK PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan