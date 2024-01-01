$56,355+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$56,355
+ taxes & licensing
86,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Delmonico Red Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 86,820 KM
Vehicle Description
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex fuel capable (STD)
DELMONICO RED PEARLCOAT
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No satellite coverage in Hawaii or Alaska (Reg Required) For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Uconnect Access (subscription required) 8.4" Touchscreen Displa...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy L...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
2017 RAM 1500