2020 Hyundai Venue

Under Hyundais 5-Year / 100,000km Powertrain Warranty Coverage.


Heated Front Seats
3.5 Monochromatic TFT Supervision Cluster Display
8 Touch-Screen Display
4-Speaker HD Radio/AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System w/ Voice Recognition
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Auxiliary & USB Input Jacks
12-Volt Power Outlet
Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio & Phone Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows w/ Drivers Auto-Down
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Heated Body Coloured Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
Black Front Grille
15 Steel Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Cruise Control
Hill-Start Assist Control
Vehicle Stability Management
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

1.6L Smartstream - 4 Cylinder Engine
121hp/ 113lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Manual Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

46,826KM
Used
VIN KMHRB8A32LU025788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 025788
  • Mileage 46,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Under Hyundai's 5-Year / 100,000km Powertrain Warranty Coverage.


Heated Front Seats
3.5" Monochromatic TFT Supervision Cluster Display
8" Touch-Screen Display
4-Speaker HD Radio/AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System w/ Voice Recognition
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Auxiliary & USB Input Jacks
12-Volt Power Outlet
Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio & Phone Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Windows w/ Driver's Auto-Down
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Heated Body Coloured Side Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
Black Front Grille
15" Steel Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Cruise Control
Hill-Start Assist Control
Vehicle Stability Management
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

1.6L Smartstream - 4 Cylinder Engine
121hp/ 113lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Manual Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

