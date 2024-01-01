$23,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,367KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC812307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,367 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist
Big on interior space, and bigger on value, this Nissan Rogue is ready to take your family on the next adventure. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 128,367 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SV. This Rogue SV comes with some amazing safety and driver assistance programs like intelligent trace control, active ride control, intelligent engine braking, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and blind spot warning. This SUV is also equipped with loads of style and comfort with aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, remote start, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, heated front seats, and power drivers seat while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth calling and streaming.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.33 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
