2020 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$59,000
+ taxes & licensing
21,273KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,273 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) Body Color Door Handles
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome ...
BLACK LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Heated Second Row Seats Wireless Charging Pad Driver Seat Memory Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate Black Exterior Truck Badging Black Outline Mustache Grille Texture 3 Monotone Paint Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black Black Headlamp Bezels Body Color Door Ha...
REBEL 12A -inc: Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus USB Host Flip Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Center Stack Radio 12" ...
2020 RAM 1500