2020 RAM 1500
Rebel
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
40,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear wheelhouse liners
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting Deployable Bed Step
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome ...
REBEL 12 -inc: harman/kardon 19 Speaker Premium Sound Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus USB Host Flip Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.c...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
