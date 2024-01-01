Menu
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2020 RAM 1500

40,251 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

40,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear wheelhouse liners

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting Deployable Bed Step
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome ...
REBEL 12 -inc: harman/kardon 19 Speaker Premium Sound Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus USB Host Flip Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.c...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

