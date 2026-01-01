$48,476+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country - 4x4 - Z71 - 3.0L TURBO DIESEL - ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 451265
- Mileage 118,247 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
Crew Cab w/ 5.8ft. Box - 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel - SK Truck
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country is the definition of premium truck ownership, finished in sleek Black with a striking Jet Black and Umber perforated leather interior that immediately sets it apart. Under the hood, the powerful and efficient 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel delivers an impressive 460 lb-ft of torque through a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, giving you confident acceleration and serious capability for work or recreation. With advanced 4x4, off-road suspension, and an automatic locking rear differential, this Silverado is built to handle challenging terrain while maintaining the refined ride High Country owners expect. When it is time to tow, the 9,000 lb. capacity, integrated trailer brake controller, hitch guidance with hitch view, and Advanced Trailering Package provide stability and control that make hauling feel effortless. Step inside and you are greeted by a luxury-grade cabin featuring heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, wireless charging, and a Bose premium sound system that transforms every drive into a first-class experience. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, enhanced voice recognition, and a configurable 8-inch driver display keeps you seamlessly connected and informed. Confidence comes standard with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind zone monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, and forward collision alert working together to support you on the road. Daily convenience is elevated with remote start, power-folding heated memory mirrors, front and rear park assist, and an HD rear vision camera that simplify tight parking and busy job sites. Riding on bold 20-inch machined aluminum wheels and protected by a factory spray-in bedliner, this High Country delivers a rare combination of upscale comfort, rugged capability, and commanding road presence.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Safety Package II
- Z71 Off-Road Package
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Wireless Charging
- Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- 7-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System w/ Richbass Subwoofer
- Front & Rear Park Assist
- HD Rear Vision Camera
- Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Following Distance Indicator
- Safety Alert Seat
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Forward Collision Alert
- IntelliBeam Automatic High Beams
- Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System w/ 8-Inch HD Touchscreen
- Enhanced Driver Information Center w/ 8-Inch Configurable Display
- Enhanced Voice Recognition
- Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors w/ Memory
- Chevytec Spray-On Bedliner
- 20-Inch Painted-Aluminum Wheels w/ Machined Face & Light Argent Pockets
- Advanced Trailering Package
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- Hitch Guidance w/ Hitch View
- 9,000lb Towing Capacity
- Off-Road Suspension
- Automatic Locking Rear Differential
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 3.0L Duramax 6-Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine (277HP & 460lb-ft. of Torque)
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/chevrolet/2021-silverado1500.pdf
