$32,996+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCab - 4x4 - VERY CLEAN - COPILOT360 TECH
2021 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCab - 4x4 - VERY CLEAN - COPILOT360 TECH
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$32,996
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D51416
- Mileage 119,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
SuperCab w/ 6.5ft. Box - Like New Condition! - Regularly Maintained
Key Features:
- 4x4
- 40/20/40 Split Front Bench w/ Folding Armrest
- Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist
- Reverse Sensing System
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
- Post-Collision Braking
- Auto High Beams
- 8-Inch LCD Center Stack Touchscreen
- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- Heated Power Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Fog Lamps
- 17-Inch Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
- Trailer Tow Package
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- Trailer Sway Control
- Front Tow Hooks
- 7,600lb. Towing Capacity
- 3.55 Non-Limited-Slip Rear Axle
- 10-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission
- 2.7L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Race Red
Interior Colour: Medium Dark Slate Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://jazel-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/fordassets/brochures/2021/F-150.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1