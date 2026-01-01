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<p><span><font color=#000000><span>Financing & Warranty Available!</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br></span><span>SuperCab w/ 6.5ft. Box - Like New Condition! - Regularly Maintained</span><span><br></span><span><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- 4x4<br>- 40/20/40 Split Front Bench w/ Folding Armrest<br>- Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist<br>- Reverse Sensing System<br>- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert<br>- Lane-Keeping System<br>- Reverse Brake Assist<br>- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking<br>- Post-Collision Braking<br>- Auto High Beams<br>- 8-Inch LCD Center Stack Touchscreen<br>- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability<br>- Heated Power Exterior Mirrors<br>- Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers<br>- Chrome Grille Surround<br>- Fog Lamps<br>- 17-Inch Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels<br>- Trailer Tow Package<br>- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller<br>- Trailer Sway Control<br>- Front Tow Hooks<br>- 7,600lb. Towing Capacity<br>- 3.55 Non-Limited-Slip Rear Axle<br>- 10-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission<br>- 2.7L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br><span>Exterior Colour:</span> Race Red<br><span>Interior Colour:</span> Medium Dark Slate Cloth<br><br><span>Manufacturers Brochure:</span> </span><a href=https://jazel-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/fordassets/brochures/2021/F-150.pdf target=_blank><span>https://jazel-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/fordassets/brochures/2021/F-150.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></p>

2021 Ford F-150

119,278 KM

Details Description Features

$32,996

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab - 4x4 - VERY CLEAN - COPILOT360 TECH

Watch This Vehicle
14443660

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab - 4x4 - VERY CLEAN - COPILOT360 TECH

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 14443660
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  3. 14443660
  4. 14443660
  5. 14443660
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  7. 14443660
Contact Seller

$32,996

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
119,278KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP9MKD51416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D51416
  • Mileage 119,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing & Warranty Available!

SuperCab w/ 6.5ft. Box - Like New Condition! - Regularly Maintained

Key Features:

- 4x4
- 40/20/40 Split Front Bench w/ Folding Armrest
- Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist
- Reverse Sensing System
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System
- Reverse Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
- Post-Collision Braking
- Auto High Beams
- 8-Inch LCD Center Stack Touchscreen
- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- Heated Power Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Fog Lamps
- 17-Inch Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
- Trailer Tow Package
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- Trailer Sway Control
- Front Tow Hooks
- 7,600lb. Towing Capacity
- 3.55 Non-Limited-Slip Rear Axle
- 10-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission
- 2.7L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Race Red
Interior Colour: Medium Dark Slate Cloth

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://jazel-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/fordassets/brochures/2021/F-150.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$32,996

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2021 Ford F-150