$40,768+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 RAM ProMaster
2500 High Roof | READY TO WORK
2024 RAM ProMaster
2500 High Roof | READY TO WORK
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$40,768
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
108,739KM
VIN 3C6LRVDG3RE136559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 108,739 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 RAM Promaster 2500 Cargo Van 159" Wheelbase
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Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$40,768
+ taxes & licensing>
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2024 RAM ProMaster