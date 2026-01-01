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<p>2024 RAM Promaster 2500 Cargo Van 159 Wheelbase<br><br>More information coming soon!<br><br>Call 306-373-8800 to set an appointment to view</p>

2024 RAM ProMaster

108,739 KM

Details Description

$40,768

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof | READY TO WORK

Watch This Vehicle
14444479

2024 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof | READY TO WORK

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 14444479
  2. 14444479
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  5. 14444479
Contact Seller

$40,768

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
108,739KM
VIN 3C6LRVDG3RE136559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 108,739 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 RAM Promaster 2500 Cargo Van 159" Wheelbase

More information coming soon!

Call 306-373-8800 to set an appointment to view

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$40,768

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2024 RAM ProMaster