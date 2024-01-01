Menu
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Overland 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2021 Jeep Gladiator

54,848 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Overland 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Corning Gorilla Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD System
Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 240 Amp Alternator
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Full Length Floor Console Premium Armrest Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat
TIRES: 255/70R18 BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
GVWR: 5 800 LBS (STD)
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Sliding Window No Soft Top
8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com GPS Navigation Siriu...

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2021 Jeep Gladiator