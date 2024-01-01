$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Overland
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Overland
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,848 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Overland 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Corning Gorilla Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Selec-Trac Full Time 4WD System
Black Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 240 Amp Alternator
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped I/P Bezel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Full Length Floor Console Premium Armrest Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat
TIRES: 255/70R18 BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
GVWR: 5 800 LBS (STD)
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Sliding Window No Soft Top
8.4" RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com GPS Navigation Siriu...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2019 RAM 3500 Tradesman 295,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 68,819 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 160,986 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2021 Jeep Gladiator