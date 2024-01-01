Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

60,707 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,707KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG3MS527428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 60,707 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2023 RAM 3500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4
2023 RAM 3500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box 38,043 KM $84,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 3500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 8 FOOT BOX DUALLY for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 RAM 3500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 8 FOOT BOX DUALLY 78,379 KM $79,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 3500 4WD MEGA CAB 160.5
2015 RAM 3500 4WD MEGA CAB 160.5" LARAMIE DUALLY 209,000 KM $47,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic