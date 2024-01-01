$46,899+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier - AWD - NAVIGATION - BOSE - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier - AWD - NAVIGATION - BOSE - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$46,899
+ taxes & licensing
62,039KM
Used
VIN 3GNKBLRS2PS125102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 125102
- Mileage 62,039 KM
Vehicle Description
Chevy Safety Assist Package:
Automatic Emergency Braking
Front Pedestrian Braking
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Following Distance Indicator
Forward Collision Alert
IntelliBeam Headlamps
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio, Cruise, and Phone Controls
10.2" HD Colour Touch-Screen
Premium Bose 8-Speaker Sound System with Subwoofer
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
USB-C Input
Wireless Charging Pad
Panoramic Moonroof
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Smart Access Doors
Active Aero Grille Shutters
Body-Colour Door Handles with Chrome Accent
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
LED Headlamps
Power Liftgate
20" Gloss Black-Painted Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Reverse Camera
Navigation
OnStar
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
308hp/ 270lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$46,899
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2023 Chevrolet Blazer