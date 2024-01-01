$79,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
4,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Global Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 4,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO PHEV (STD)
LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Integrated Off-Road Camera Surround View Camera System Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Passive Entry - Front/Rear Doors Liftgate Wireless C...
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 20" X 8.5" MACHINED PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video USB Port Seatback Video Screens Amazon Fire TV Built-In
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8P75PH PHEV (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo PHEV Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8P75PH PHEV
GLOBAL BLACK CAPRI LEATHERETTE W/AXIS II SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee