2024 Lexus NX 350h

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<p><span><font color=#000000><span>Financing & Warranty Available!</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br></span><span>SK Vehicle - 50 MPG/City & 44 MPG/Highway!</span><br><span><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- Cooled & Heated Front Seats<br>- Panoramic Moonroof<br>- Lexus Interface w/ 14-inch HD Touchscreen Display<br>- 360-Degree Surround View Camera & Parking Assist<br>- Heated Steering Wheel<br>- Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert<br>- Lane Departure Alert w/ Lane Keep Assist<br>- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection<br>- Intelligent High-Beam Headlamps<br>- Power Liftgate<br>- 10-Speaker Audio System<br>- Smart Access w/ Push-Button Start<br>- Rain-Sensing Wipers<br>- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- LED Ambient Interior Illumination<br>- Lexus Memory System<br>- Power-Folding & Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors<br>- Triple-Beam LED Dynamic-Leveling Headlamps w/ Headlamp Washers<br>- LED Fog Lamps & Daytime Running Lights<br>- LED Taillamps<br>- Front & Rear Parking Sensors<br>- Aluminum Roof Rails<br>- 20-Inch Machined Finished Alloy Wheels<br>- Drive Mode Select<br>- 2.5L DOHC Hybrid Engine<br><br><span>Exterior Colour:</span> Sonic Titanium<br><span>Interior Colour:</span> Dark Rose<br></span><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></p>

2024 Lexus NX 350h

72,386 KM

Details Description

$48,408

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Lexus NX 350h

Premium AWD | HYBRID | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | PANORAMIC MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14530800

2024 Lexus NX 350h

Premium AWD | HYBRID | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | PANORAMIC MOONROOF

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

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Contact Seller

$48,408

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
72,386KM
VIN 2T2GKCEZ0RC017574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 017574
  • Mileage 72,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing & Warranty Available!

SK Vehicle - 50 MPG/City & 44 MPG/Highway!

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Lexus Interface w/ 14-inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 360-Degree Surround View Camera & Parking Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Lane Keep Assist
- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Intelligent High-Beam Headlamps
- Power Liftgate
- 10-Speaker Audio System
- Smart Access w/ Push-Button Start
- Rain-Sensing Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- LED Ambient Interior Illumination
- Lexus Memory System
- Power-Folding & Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors
- Triple-Beam LED Dynamic-Leveling Headlamps w/ Headlamp Washers
- LED Fog Lamps & Daytime Running Lights
- LED Taillamps
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Aluminum Roof Rails
- 20-Inch Machined Finished Alloy Wheels
- Drive Mode Select
- 2.5L DOHC Hybrid Engine

Exterior Colour: Sonic Titanium
Interior Colour: Dark Rose


Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$48,408

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2024 Lexus NX 350h