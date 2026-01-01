$48,408+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lexus NX 350h
Premium AWD | HYBRID | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | PANORAMIC MOONROOF
2024 Lexus NX 350h
Premium AWD | HYBRID | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | PANORAMIC MOONROOF
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$48,408
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 017574
- Mileage 72,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
SK Vehicle - 50 MPG/City & 44 MPG/Highway!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Lexus Interface w/ 14-inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 360-Degree Surround View Camera & Parking Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Lane Keep Assist
- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Intelligent High-Beam Headlamps
- Power Liftgate
- 10-Speaker Audio System
- Smart Access w/ Push-Button Start
- Rain-Sensing Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- LED Ambient Interior Illumination
- Lexus Memory System
- Power-Folding & Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors
- Triple-Beam LED Dynamic-Leveling Headlamps w/ Headlamp Washers
- LED Fog Lamps & Daytime Running Lights
- LED Taillamps
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Aluminum Roof Rails
- 20-Inch Machined Finished Alloy Wheels
- Drive Mode Select
- 2.5L DOHC Hybrid Engine
Exterior Colour: Sonic Titanium
Interior Colour: Dark Rose
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-373-8800 EXT.1