Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2024 RAM 1500

10 KM

Details

2024 RAM 1500

Rebel

2024 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear wheelhouse liners

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case
Lower Two Tone Paint
MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
Requires Subscription
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Exterior 115V AC Outlet
Front collision mitigation
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Premium Overhead Console Under Seat Lighting Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Cold Air Intake System ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black Grille Surround 2 Black Texture 3 Black RAM Grille Badge - Black
BLACK LEATHER/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Driver Seat Memory Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Ventilated Front Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs HEMI Badge 23 Gallon Fuel Tank
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Heated Second Row Seats Wireless Charging Pad Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
26 GAL. FUEL TANK (REPLACE 23 GAL.)
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp 115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

2024 RAM 1500