2024 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear wheelhouse liners
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case
Lower Two Tone Paint
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
Requires Subscription
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Exterior 115V AC Outlet
Front collision mitigation
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Premium Overhead Console Under Seat Lighting Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Cold Air Intake System ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black Grille Surround 2 Black Texture 3 Black RAM Grille Badge - Black
BLACK LEATHER/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Driver Seat Memory Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Ventilated Front Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs HEMI Badge 23 Gallon Fuel Tank
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Heated Second Row Seats Wireless Charging Pad Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
26 GAL. FUEL TANK (REPLACE 23 GAL.)
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp 115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 RAM 1500