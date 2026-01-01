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PROMASTER CARGO VAN 2500 136`` WB HIGH ROOF

2025 RAM Cargo Van

21,384 KM

Details Description Features

$56,843

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
14227583

2025 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster TRADESMAN

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$56,843

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,384KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6LRVCG3SE534975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 21,384 KM

Vehicle Description

PROMASTER CARGO VAN 2500 136`` WB HIGH ROOF

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Cargo Partition w/Sliding Window
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Side Wall Paneling - Lower
MOPAR CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
MOPAR SIDE WALL PANELING U & L -inc: Side Wall Paneling - Lower
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Underslung Tire Carrier
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rear Cargo LED Lamp
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B TRADESMAN W/PASS SEAT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Passenger Bucket Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

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1-888-317-2537

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$56,843

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2025 RAM Cargo Van