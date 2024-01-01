Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

118,411 KM

Details Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,411KM
VIN 1GTV2MEC2JZ204242

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 118,411 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 37,940 KM $70,718 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 53,855 KM $61,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 93,291 KM $54,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500