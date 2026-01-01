$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
6.6 L Duramax, Loaded, Clean, Straight Truck!
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
6.6 L Duramax, Loaded, Clean, Straight Truck!
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 26T0095
- Mileage 197,529 KM
Vehicle Description
This unit comes from a very good local home. It is as clean and straight as you're going to find in a truck like this anywhere. It's been very well looked after and is fully inspected and serviced. This truck was manufactured well before the need for DEF fluid. Options include a driver's power seats, keyless entry, OnStar, AM/FM/CD/MP3 sound system, tow package with trailer brake control, fifth wheel hitch, and auxiliary slip tank, full length, step bars and so much more! It is priced to sell at only $25,995. Trades are welcome. Don't miss it! Unit number 26T095 DL # 305995
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Gauvin Motors Ltd
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+ taxes & licensing>
888-813-0604