Menu
Account
Sign In
This unit comes from a very good local home. It is as clean and straight as youre going to find in a truck like this anywhere. Its been very well looked after and is fully inspected and serviced. This truck was manufactured well before the need for DEF fluid. Options include a drivers power seats, keyless entry, OnStar, AM/FM/CD/MP3 sound system, tow package with trailer brake control, fifth wheel hitch, and auxiliary slip tank, full length, step bars and so much more! It is priced to sell at only $25,995. Trades are welcome. Dont miss it! Unit number 26T095 DL # 305995

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

197,529 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

6.6 L Duramax, Loaded, Clean, Straight Truck!

Watch This Vehicle
14508844

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

6.6 L Duramax, Loaded, Clean, Straight Truck!

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 14508844
  2. 14508844
  3. 14508844
  4. 14508844
  5. 14508844
  6. 14508844
  7. 14508844
  8. 14508844
  9. 14508844
  10. 14508844
  11. 14508844
  12. 14508844
  13. 14508844
  14. 14508844
  15. 14508844
  16. 14508844
  17. 14508844
  18. 14508844
  19. 14508844
  20. 14508844
  21. 14508844
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
197,529KM
VIN 1GCHK59689E151198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 26T0095
  • Mileage 197,529 KM

Vehicle Description

This unit comes from a very good local home. It is as clean and straight as you're going to find in a truck like this anywhere. It's been very well looked after and is fully inspected and serviced. This truck was manufactured well before the need for DEF fluid. Options include a driver's power seats, keyless entry, OnStar, AM/FM/CD/MP3 sound system, tow package with trailer brake control, fifth wheel hitch, and auxiliary slip tank, full length, step bars and so much more! It is priced to sell at only $25,995. Trades are welcome. Don't miss it! Unit number 26T095 DL # 305995

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2010 Ford Ranger Sport 2WD 4.0L V6 Very Nice Shape! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2010 Ford Ranger Sport 2WD 4.0L V6 Very Nice Shape! 114,615 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM ProMaster City Cargo Van Loaded, Sask & Alberta Safetied, Save $$ for sale in Swift Current, SK
2019 RAM ProMaster City Cargo Van Loaded, Sask & Alberta Safetied, Save $$ 154,605 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R for sale in Swift Current, SK
2017 Volkswagen Golf R 192,092 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500