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This local unit was bought right here when it was only one year old, in 2013. Its in very good overall condition. Its loaded, including air conditioning, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows, power, locks, power mirrors, drivers power, seat, buckets, console, rear spoiler, alloy, wheels, keyless entry, and so much more! Good, cheap transportation for not a whole lot of money as it is priced to sell at only $7995. Trades are welcome. Dont miss it! DL# 305995.

2012 Chevrolet Impala

166,061 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chevrolet Impala

Loaded, P.Seat, Local Unit, Priced to Sell!

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14514754

2012 Chevrolet Impala

Loaded, P.Seat, Local Unit, Priced to Sell!

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
166,061KM
VIN 2G1WA5E32C1111528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,061 KM

Vehicle Description

This local unit was bought right here when it was only one year old, in 2013. It's in very good overall condition. It's loaded, including air conditioning, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows, power, locks, power mirrors, drivers power, seat, buckets, console, rear spoiler, alloy, wheels, keyless entry, and so much more! Good, cheap transportation for not a whole lot of money as it is priced to sell at only $7995. Trades are welcome. Don't miss it! DL# 305995.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

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888-813-0604

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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2012 Chevrolet Impala