$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Impala
Loaded, P.Seat, Local Unit, Priced to Sell!
2012 Chevrolet Impala
Loaded, P.Seat, Local Unit, Priced to Sell!
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,061 KM
Vehicle Description
This local unit was bought right here when it was only one year old, in 2013. It's in very good overall condition. It's loaded, including air conditioning, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows, power, locks, power mirrors, drivers power, seat, buckets, console, rear spoiler, alloy, wheels, keyless entry, and so much more! Good, cheap transportation for not a whole lot of money as it is priced to sell at only $7995. Trades are welcome. Don't miss it! DL# 305995.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
Gauvin Motors Ltd
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888-813-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-813-0604